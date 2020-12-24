Smart Water Scheme Flows further across Wakefield District Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

After the success of utilising Smart Water within Wakefield City Centre to help tackle and reduce retail crime, PCSO’s Becki Norbury and Roxy King from Wakefield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have started spreading the high tech traceable liquid in the areas of Horbury, Ossett and Snow Hill retail park.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information. 👓 View full article

