Two Charged Over Bus Stabbing Fight, Broad Lane, Bramley

*Thursday, January 14, 2021*



A man and a youth are due to appear in court today charged over a fight on a bus in Leeds at the weekend.



Tyrique Clarke, aged 19, of Francis Street, Chapeltown, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.



The charges are in relation to an incident that occurred on a bus near to the junction of Broad Lane and Wyther Lane, Bramley, on Saturday, January 9, in which a 17-year-old youth was stabbed.



