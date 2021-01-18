Update: Murder investigation, Callington

Police have charged a man with the murder of Callum Hill, 22, from Plymouth.



Callum was found seriously injured at Kit Hill, near Callington, East Cornwall, on Saturday 26 March and died two days later from his injuries.



Kristian Humphries, 30, from Gunnislake, has been charged with Callum’s murder and remanded in custody after appearing at Truro Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 18 January.



A 38-year-old man from Callington, who was also arrested on suspicion of Callum’s murder, has been reported to court for the offence, and will appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday 19 January.



A 27-year-old man from Callington, who was arrested for assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and a 40-year-old woman from the village of St Ive in East Cornwall, who was arrested for perverting the course of justice, have also been reported to court for those offences and will appear before magistrates when dates have been set.



Detective Inspector Rob Back from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “These charges have been as a result of a painstaking nine-month police investigation and detectives are continuing to gather evidence and prepare for trial.



“Our thoughts however remain firmly with Callum’s family at this difficult time.”



