Further Arrests And Renewed Appeal Over Shooting, Thorpe Road, Middleton

*Tuesday, January 19, 2021*



Detectives have made more arrests and are continuing to appeal for information regarding a shooting in Middleton in Leeds.



The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has renewed its appeal for witnesses as detectives continue to investigate an incident in which a man was shot in the leg in Thorpe Road in Middleton on Sunday, January 10.



