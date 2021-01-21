Affray, Plymouth

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of affray in Plymouth.



The incident reportedly took place in the car park of Toys R Us in Plymouth City Centre between 8.40pm and 9pm on Wednesday 30 December.



It was reported that a group of youths were in attendance and an altercation took place involving at least two people.



A 15-year-old boy from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of affray. He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.



Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/108933/20.



