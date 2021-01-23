Man Charged In Relation To Fire At Leeds Hospital

*Saturday, 23 January 2021*



Police have charged a man in relation to a fire at Leeds General Infirmary on 21 January.



Kriss Jackson, aged 43, of Poplar Mount in Bramley, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assault.



He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (23 January).



Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds CID, said:



