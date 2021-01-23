Man Charged In Relation To Fire At Leeds Hospital

West Yorkshire Police

Published

*Saturday, 23 January 2021*

Police have charged a man in relation to a fire at Leeds General Infirmary on 21 January.

Kriss Jackson, aged 43, of Poplar Mount in Bramley, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray, possession of a bladed article and two counts of assault. 

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (23 January). 

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds CID, said: 

