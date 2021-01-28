Serious collision - A3022, New Road, Brixham

At approximately 11.15am Monday 18 January 2021, emergency services were notified of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on New Road, Brixham.



South West Ambulance Services and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident. An 18-year-old man was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth with serious injuries.



New Road was closed for approximately 5 hours to allow for an examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.



Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward quoting log 305 of 18 January 2021.





