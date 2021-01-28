Grievous bodily harm, Teignmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an unprovoked attack outside Teignmouth Hospital in Mill Lane.



The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 27 January.



It is alleged the 17-year-old male victim was pushed to the floor and was stamped on and kicked.



The incident left the victim with a deep, four-inch cut on his forehead which required 15 stitches.



A 16-year-old boy from the Teignmouth area has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and is in custody awaiting interview.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email on [email protected] quoting reference number CR/006855/21.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.