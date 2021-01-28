Two Men Given £10,000 Coronavirus Fines Over Leeds Snowball Fight.

*Thursday, January 28, 2021*



Two men involved in organising a mass snowball fight in Leeds in clear breach of Coronavirus restrictions have each been given £10,000 fines.



The men, aged 20 and 23, were identified as a result of police enquiries following the incident on January 14 which saw hundreds of people gather on Woodhouse Moor in close proximity to each other for more than two hours.



Organising any such gathering of more than 30 people is illegal and leaves organisers liable to a £10,000 fine under Coronavirus legislation.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.