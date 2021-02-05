Driver jailed for attempts to avoid speeding ticket, North Devon

A North Devon driver who told a string of lies to avoid a speeding ticket has been jailed for attempting to pervert the course of justice.



Neil Pegg reeled off excuse after excuse to police claiming he wasn’t behind the wheel of his Toyota Celica when it was clocked exceeding the limit on the A361 at Ashford.



The 58-year-old from Burrington, near Umberleigh, claimed his registration plate had been stolen, that he could not drive for medical reasons, and that the car was unroadworthy.



But investigators found the vehicle had passed its MOT days earlier and Pegg’s mobile phone had been at the location at the time of the offence.



The defendant, who already had six points on his driving licence, went on to assert this was a coincidence and that he’d been on public transport.



When this was debunked, Pegg said he had been given a lift by a friend who had subsequently left the country.



Pegg denied a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice but was found guilty by a jury on 27 January following a trial at Exeter Crown Court.



Judge David Evans today [Friday 5 February] sentenced him to six months in prison.



The judge also awarded a commendation to the officer who led the investigation, PC Jane Bickley, for her work on the case.



Pegg’s blue Toyota Celica (pictured) was caught exceeding the speed limit on the A361 at Ashford, near Barnstaple, on 9 July 2019.



The vehicle was travelling at 69mph on the 50mph stretch when it was captured by a mobile speed enforcement vehicle from the Peninsula Road Safety Partnership.



A notice of intended prosecution was sent to Pegg asking him to identify the driver of the vehicle that day.



But the defendant then embarked on a series of efforts to blame others - including reporting to police that his front registration plate had been stolen



Pegg also claimed he’d been told people had seen a car like his ‘revving up and driving like crazy’.



There were no such reports on police systems and Pegg could not name any supposed witnesses.



The defendant also claimed the speeding Toyota could not be his vehicle as it had been off the road for some time before due to damage from it hitting pothole.



Officers duly found out the car had passed its MOT just four days before the offence.



Pegg continually changed his story as the investigation progressed; at one stage saying he could not have been behind the wheel as he was unable to drive due to medical reasons.



He eventually agreed to being on the A361 at the same time as the offence, but thought he was on public transport.



When police disproved this, Pegg claimed a friend had driven him to Ilfracombe and it was a coincidence.



Pegg said his friend was out of the country and could not be contacted.



Gary Williamson, operations manager for the Peninsula Road Safety Partnership, said he continues to be amazed at the lengths people will go to in order to avoid a speeding ticket.



He added: “In this case Pegg has risked his liberty and a criminal record in order to avoid three points and a £100 fine.



“I really do hope this serves as a warning to others who would seek to pursue a similar course of action.”



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.