Man Charged with Robbery and Possession of an Offensive Weapon

*Thursday 11 February, 2021*



The Bradford District Crime Team have charged a man with robbery offences and possession of a offensive weapon in a public place.



The incident occurred on 3 February this year, when a suspect approached the female victim outside a pharmacy on City Road, in Bradford where she worked.



The suspect said he needed some medication but she refused as the premises was closed and he then assaulted her by punching her in the face and also pulled out a knife and threatened her.



