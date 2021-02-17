Fatal fire, Plymouth

Just after midnight on Sunday 7 February, police were alerted by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to a fire at an address in Briadale Road, North Prospect, Plymouth.



The fire service was met with a significant house fire upon its arrival.



A 40-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Another male at the address, aged in his 60s, was rescued by passers-by and a neighbour.



He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.



The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious.



Police continue to investigate the circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email on 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 405 of 7 February 2021.



