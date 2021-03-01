UPDATE: Man charged following Penzance death

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a man in West Cornwall.



Police were called to Drift Service Reservoir near Penzance at 4pm on Thursday 18 February following reports that a body had been seen in the water.



The man, now formally identified as 37-year-old Edward Hinds, was confirmed deceased at the scene.



Mr Hinds was originally from the Midlands area but had been living in the Lelant area for the last few weeks.



Nigel Honey aged 50, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder in connection to this incident.



Honey remains in police custody and is due before Truro Magistrates Court on Monday 22 February.





