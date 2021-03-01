Man sentenced for attempted murder

A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder.



Parry Williams, aged 54, of no fixed abode, was sentenced by HHJ Garnham this afternoon [Monday 1 March] following a trial at Plymouth Crown Court.



Police were called to reports of a serious incident outside the Railway Inn pub in Albert Road, in the Stoke area of the city, at around 10.15pm on Saturday 19 September 2020.



Three men sustained serious knife wounds during altercations with Williams; all required hospital treatment.



A jury found Williams guilty of the attempted murder of a 53-year-old man who sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest and underarm.



The defendant had previously admitted wounding a 41-year-old man and a 48-year-old man who both sustained stab wounds to their torsos.



All are still recovering from their injuries.



The incident happened after two female pedestrians had been involved in a collision with a car driven by Williams.



A 60-year-old woman had been thrown to the floor on impact, sustaining multiple bruises across her body.



A 36-year-old woman had become pinned between the vehicle and a wall, sustaining multiple breaks to her left leg.



Her injuries require ongoing treatment and will have a lasting impact.



The jury found Williams not guilty of the attempted murder of both women.



Following the initial incident, it was reported that Williams had fled the scene.



The car believed to be involved in the collision was located unattended by officers on Beacon Park Road where it was seized.



It was found to have damage to the front and rear and contained a blood-stained knife.



A search was carried out and Williams was located and arrested shortly before midnight in a vehicle in a layby on the A30 near Exeter.



Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Andy Hodges said: “This was a shocking attack where multiple victims sustained horrific injuries. Several of Williams’ victims were known to him.



“The attack by Parry Williams on these victims was violent and callous and has caused significant physical and emotional suffering.



“I hope that today’s sentence will allow the victims to move forward whilst some of them continue to recover from their injuries which will have a lasting impact on them.



“I’d like to thank the many emergency service workers and members of the public who assisted in treating the victims at what was a very complex and distressing scene. Without the immediate interventions and medical assistance provided, the outcome could have been even worse.”



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.