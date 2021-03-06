Appeal: Firearms Discharge, Parkfield Mount, Leeds

*Saturday March 6, 2021*



Police are appealing for witnesses following a firearms discharge in the Beeston area of Leeds.



Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident which took place on Parkfield Mount in Leeds on Friday night (March 5).



There were no injuries or damage to property reported, and officers have made arrests in connection with the matter.



Officers were called to the address at just after 10pm following calls from the public regarding loud shots being heard.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.