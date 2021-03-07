Serious injury collision, Callington

At around 1.10pm on Sunday 14 February 2021 Police were notified of a single vehicle collision on the A390, Callington close to the Fullaford Road junction.



The vehicle involved is a red Mini Cooper S and the male driver, in his 30s, has sustained possible life changing injuries as a result of the collision.



Police would be particularly interested to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision and any driver that had been travelling in the opposite direction.



Police would like to thank the members of public for their patience whilst an investigation of the scene was completed.



Any witnesses to the collision who haven’t already spoken to Police at the scene are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting log number 384 – 14^th February 2021.



