Wanted: William Faull

Police are appealing for information to help locate a 53-year-old man from Cornwall



William Faull is wanted in connection with an investigation into a series of frauds between August 2019 and January 2020.



He is described as white male, around 6ft 4in tall, of slim build, with short, grey hair and a distinctive crooked nose.



He has links across Devon and Cornwall.



It is believed Faull uses dating websites in order to meet women who can provide him shelter.



Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.



Anyone who sees Faull, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him and to contact police on 999 quoting reference CR/001138/20.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.