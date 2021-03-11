Serving Devon & Cornwall Police officer sentenced at Exeter Crown Court

Devon and Cornwall Police officer PC Chris Wilson has today, Friday 19 February, received a 10-month jail sentence at Exeter Crown Court following a guilty plea to the offence of misconduct in public office. He will serve five months in prison with a further five months on licence.



Following the sentencing, Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Steve Parker said: “We note the sentence given to PC Chris Wilson today, Friday, February 19, 2021, for the offence of misconduct in public office.



“A police officer has a privileged role in being responsible for the safeguarding of vulnerable people. The actions of PC Wilson were wholly inappropriate and illegal – he will now face the consequences of that.



“All police officers are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics and ensure the highest standards of ethical behaviour, this has evidently not been the case on this occasion.



“I have no doubt this instance will have a significant impact on the lives and families of both PC Wilson and the complainant in this case."



T/ACC Parker added: “I would reassure our communities that the vast majority of police officers will always do their utmost to protect the communities they serve.



“We must treat the most vulnerable in our communities with compassion and care, but that must be within the boundaries of ethical behaviour.



“Devon & Cornwall Police will continue to learn from instances like this and will always take the appropriate action when standards fall below that expected of all of our officers and staff.”



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.