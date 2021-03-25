Majority of taxi firms visited by officers across Avon and Somerset fail to recognise signs of child exploitation

Plain clothed officers and volunteer police cadets visited taxi offices and taxi ranks in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, B&NES, Somerset and North Somerset as part of an exercise developed in collaboration with local authorities to raise awareness and educate staff on the signs of child exploitation. Police officers, who work on Operation Topaz – our force’s […] --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.