Serious RTC Musbury Devon

At 12:06 hrs on Monday 15^th March 2021, Devon and Cornwall Constabulary were notified of a Road Traffic Incident on the A358, Axminster Road, Musbury, Devon.







The incident involved a motor car and motorcycle, resulting in serious injuries to both driver and rider.





The incident was attended by personnel from the Police, Ambulance and Devon Air Ambulance Services. A 41 year old male rider was subsequently conveyed by Devon Air Ambulance to NHS South West Trauma Centre, Derriford where further medical intervention was sought.



Officers from the Exeter Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward quoting log number 0326 of 15/03/21.



Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the scene closure.



