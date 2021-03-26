Appeal After Man Stabbed, Brudenell Road, Hyde Park, Leeds.

*Friday, March 26, 2021*



Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in an incident in Leeds.



At 5.48pm yesterday (25/3) a neighbourhood policing team officer on patrol in Brudenell Road, Hyde Park, came across ambulance staff treating a 19-year-old man who had received a stab wound to the chest.



He was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.



A scene was put in place in Brudenell Road, near to the junction with Royal Park Grove, to undergo forensic examination.



