Statement after Demonstration in Centenary Square Bradford

At 1pm today (27 March) a demonstration involving up to 400 people began in Centenary Square, Bradford. The groups included anti-lockdown protestors and anti-vaccination groups as well as anti government protesters. Many of those who attended were not believed to have been from the Bradford area.



Whilst the majority of protesters were peaceful, some protesters attempted to cause disruption by making their way to a vaccination centre in the city.



Officers intervened to stop this from happening. At no time were any vaccination centres or testing centres affected.



