Woman Dies Following House Fire, Huddersfield

*Monday, 29 March 2021*



A woman who was taken to hospital following a house fire in Huddersfield has died.



Samantha Mills, who was 31 and from the Huddersfield area, was one of six people taken to hospital following the blaze at an address in Clare Hill last Tuesday (23 March).



She died in hospital on Friday.



Two people remain in hospital today (Monday).



Craig Collier, aged 34, of Clare Hill in Huddersfield, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.