Detectives Investigating Following the Death of a Man in Keighley

*Thursday 8 April, 2021*



Detectives are investigating following the death of a man in Keighley.



Police were called at 3:56am this morning (8 April) to reports of a man who was injured.



Emergency services attended a property on Fell Lane in Keighley and found a man in his 40s with a serious injury.



He was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.



One woman and two men have been arrested in connection with this incident.



