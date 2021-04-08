Detectives Investigating Following the Death of a Man in Keighley
*Thursday 8 April, 2021*
Detectives are investigating following the death of a man in Keighley.
Police were called at 3:56am this morning (8 April) to reports of a man who was injured.
Emergency services attended a property on Fell Lane in Keighley and found a man in his 40s with a serious injury.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later.
One woman and two men have been arrested in connection with this incident.
