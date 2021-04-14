UPDATE: Missing man, Bigbury on Sea

Police assisted the coastguard with the recovery of a body, believed to be a male, from the water off Burgh Island, Bigbury on Sea, yesterday evening, Tuesday 13 April.



Formal identification is yet to take place.



The family of missing man Efstathios Anthis (known locally as Stan), 33, has been made aware of the discovery.



