Missing person, Plymouth/Paignton/Torquay

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 37-year-old Tracey Stevens, who has been reported missing from the Plympton area of Plymouth.



Tracey was last seen at around 1.30pm on Monday 26 April.



It is believed she could be in the Paignton or Torquay areas.



Tracey is described as a white female, 5ft 2in tall, of average build, with blonde hair which is pink underneath. She has tattoos on her upper arms and the base of her back. One of Tracey’s arms is currently in a sling.



She may be wearing turquoise-coloured trainers, black leggings, a white T-shirt and over-the-ear headphones.



If you have seen Tracey, or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 736 of 26/04/21.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.