Public order offence in Barnstaple

Police investigating an incident of public disorder in Barnstaple are appealing for witnesses to come forward.



The incident took place on Sunday 25 April, soon after midnight, when a large group of people were involved in an altercation in Silver Street, Barnstaple.



One person sustained minor injuries.



A man aged 19, from Braunton, was arrested on suspicion of affray, and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.



Another man, aged 18, from Bideford, was given a warning for being drunk and disorderly and taken home.



Police are calling on any witnesses to come forward with information.



If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email police at 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/032846/21.



Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.