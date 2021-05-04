Leeds Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Appeal.

*Tuesday, May 4, 2021*



A man who was the subject of a wanted appeal over a burglary in Leeds has been arrested over the weekend.



Brandon Jarrett, aged 21, from Seacroft, was arrested on Saturday and interviewed about the offence before being released on bail yesterday.



We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal for information.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.