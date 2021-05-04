UPDATE** Counter Terrorism Policing North East Arrests in Keighley

*Monday 4 May, 2021*



*A Message from Counter Terrorism Policing North East regarding the Keighley Arrests *



We recognise that local people may have concerns as a result of the police activity in Keighley over the weekend.



The arrests were pre-planned and intelligence led and there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the local community.



The arrests form part of an ongoing investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into to Right Wing Terrorism.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.