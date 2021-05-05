Assault in Plymouth being investigated

Police investigating reports of an assault in Plymouth are appealing for information about the incident.



It took place between 4.30pm and 4.50pm, on Saturday 6 March in the vicinity of Modbury Close, Foxtor Close and Shaldon Crescent area of West Park, Plymouth.



A teenage boy was knocked unconscious and required hospital treatment.



A 17-year-old male from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and resisting arrest. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.



Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time, to get in touch.



Anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/017567/21.



