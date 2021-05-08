Missing person - Marazion

Have you seen Wayne Geen?





Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 46-year-old male believed to be in the Marazion/Penzance/St Ives area of Cornwall.





Wayne is described as a white male, 5’10, slim build with a greying full head of hair. They were last seen wearing black trousers and a red t-shirt.





Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen them to get in touch.





Anyone who sees them is asked to contact police on 999/101 quoting 1166 7^th May 2021.



