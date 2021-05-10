Chief Constable Welcomes Appointment of West Yorkshire’s First Mayor

Monday 10 May 2021



“I wish to congratulate Tracy Brabin on her appointment as the first Mayor for West Yorkshire. This is an opportunity for all of us in West Yorkshire to benefit from the devolution of powers and money to a local county wide Mayor and I wish Ms Brabin every success as the first Mayor.



