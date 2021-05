*Wednesday 12 May, 2021*



Police searching to find missing 29-year-old James Byrne from Huddersfield have found the body of a man this evening.



Mr Byrne’s family have been made aware of the development and enquiries remain ongoing by Kirklees CID.





