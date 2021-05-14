Man Charged With Causing Death Of Bradford Woman Through Dangerous Driving

*Friday 14 May 2021*



A man was due to appear before Bradford magistrates today charged with causing the death of a woman in a collision.



Jamie Taylor (41) of Hendford Drive, Bradford was due to appear at the morning session of Bradford Magistrates Court today ( May 14) charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of Iram Shahzadi on Monday May 10.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.