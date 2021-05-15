Police investigate serious assault in Plymouth

Police investigating an attempt to cause grievous bodily harm in Plymouth are appealing for a witness to come forward.



The incident took place on Tuesday 13 April between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, in Brest Road, Plymouth, after which a man came to the aid of a distressed woman and walked with her to Derriford Hospital.



The police are appealing for this man to come forward.



A 19-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and stalking. He has been released on police bail until Thursday 13 May, pending further enquiries.



If you have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/029390/21.



