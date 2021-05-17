Online Crime Reporting Issues on Force Website

The Force is experiencing some issues this evening with the ‘Report It’ section of the website which is normally available for online reporting of minor crime.



We apologise for the disruption and would ask anyone who needs to make a non-emergency crime report of the types listed on the Report It page to do so through calling the 101 non-emergency call number or using the 101 Live chat function.



That can be accessed at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.