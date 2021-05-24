Appeal for Witnesses Following Fatal Collision on Common Lane, Wakefield
*Monday, 24 May, 2021*
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the Walton area of Wakefield.
Officers were called at 5.53pm yesterday (Sunday, 23 May) to reports of a single vehicle collision on Common Lane. The white Volkswagen Golf involved had left the road and ended up on its roof.
Emergency services attended and a 27-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.
