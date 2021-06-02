Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Truro

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Truro.



Shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 1 June) police were called to Charlotte Close following reports of concern for the welfare of woman living at an address.



On arrival, the body of a woman in her 40s was found inside. No-one else was in the property.



This morning (Wednesday) a 42-year-old man was arrested in Truro on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.



A scene preservation is in place at the address and officers are carrying out further enquiries in the area.



Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, from the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are continuing.



“While a man has been arrested, officers are continuing to carry out house-to-house enquiries in Charlotte Close and I would ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contacts police.



“I am particularly keen to speak to people who saw anyone visiting or leaving the address either on Bank Holiday Monday or yesterday.



“Any information you have – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – could help our investigation.”



You can pass on information by emailing 101@dc.police.uk and quoting crime reference CR/44730/21. Alternatively call 101.



You can also pass on information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.