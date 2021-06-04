Witness Appeal After Serious Road Traffic Collision in Huddersfield

Friday, June 4, 2021



Roads Policing Officers in Huddersfield are appealing for information following a road traffic collision which left a motorcycle rider with serious injuries.



The incident occurred at shortly before 7:30pm yesterday (Thursday 3 June, 2021) at the junction of Holmfirth Road and Tinker Lane in Huddersfield.



It took place after a Yahama YZF motorcycle and a Ford Transit van were in collision.



