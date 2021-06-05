Update: murder investigation, Helston

A man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman in her home on Meneage Road, Helston, has been released on bail.



Magistrates authorised the police to have more time to question the 24-year-old man and following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he has been released on police bail until Saturday 26 June.



A murder investigation was launched after police were called to an address in Meneage Road, Helston, and found a 62-year-old woman with neck injuries, who was declared deceased upon arrival.



The investigation is ongoing and residents should expect to see continuing police activity within Helston connected to this investigation over the coming week whilst forensic examinations continue at the address in Greenbank.



Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or anything out of the ordinary, in the Greenbank, Bullock Lane and Meneage Street areas of Helston between the evening of Monday 24 May and the morning of Tuesday 25 May.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via email 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 and quote crime reference CR/042638/21.



Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Devon and Cornwall Police - please visit their official website for further information.