UPDATE: Further Arrests Overnight in Connection with Murder of 18-Year-Old in Bradford

*Saturday 5 June, 2021*



Detectives have made further arrests in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old in Bradford.



At around 16:09 on Thursday 3 June, police were called to reports of a serious road traffic collision on Broadstone Way.



The incident occurred when a vehicle, believed to be a silver Ford Focus collided with a quad bike.



The passenger of the quad bike, an 18-year-old male, suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



