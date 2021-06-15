Appeal after tools stolen from building site – Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a building site in Bath. A large number of tools belonging to multiple victims were stolen from the site on Lower Bristol Road some time between 4.30pm on 11 May and 7am on 12 May. As part of our inquiry forensic examinations of a number […] --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.