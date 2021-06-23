West Yorkshire Residents Urged to Know the Basic Signs of Modern Slavery

Everyone in West Yorkshire is being urged to know the basic signs of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Knowing how to spot potential signs could be the difference between a vulnerable victim being rescued or having to ensure a life of misery.

Modern slavery and human trafficking are crimes that hide in plain sight and they could be happening on any street in West Yorkshire and in any workplace.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney who leads West Yorkshire Police’s response to the Organised Exploitation of Vulnerable People, said:



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.