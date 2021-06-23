Appeal After Shop Worker Seriously Injury In Machete Incident, Leeds.

*Wednesday, June 23, 2021*



Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in an incident involving machetes in Leeds today.



At 1.36pm, officers were called to M&K Off Licence, at the junction of Stoney Rock Lane and Westlock Avenue, in Burmantofts.



A member of staff, a 50-year-old man, had received serious injuries to his hand and wrist during an incident in the store involving three youths who were armed with machetes.



read more



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.