Appeal Following Serious Assault in Keighley Town Centre

Officers are appealing for information following a serious assault in Keighley town centre.



A 29-year-old man was outside Keighley bus station in Bow Street, when two men approached him just after 3.08am this morning (25 June 2021).



The man was reportedly assaulted, resulting in serious head injuries.



The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.