Bristol riot: Man appears in court and denies six offences

A 25-year-old man appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (28 June) in connection with the riot in Bristol on 21 March. Ryan Paul Roberts, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the following six offences: riot arson with intent to endanger life attempted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered two […] --- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - please visit their official website for further information.