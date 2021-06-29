Police Issue CCTV Image Of New Suspect Regarding Assaults On Canvassers, Batley

*Tuesday June 29, 2021*



Detectives investigating an attack on political canvassers in Batley are issuing an image of another man they want to identify.



Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who can identify the new man pictured as enquiries continue into an incident in Whitaker Street, Batley at about 4.30pm on Sunday June 27.



--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.