Appeal: Fatal Collision, Halifax

*Tuesday, 6 July 2021 *



Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Halifax.



It happened at about 8.27am today (Tuesday) in Queens Road, at the junction with Hanson Lane.



The pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.



