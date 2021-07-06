Appeal: Fatal Collision, Halifax

*Tuesday, 6 July 2021 *

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a lorry in Halifax.  

It happened at about 8.27am today (Tuesday) in Queens Road, at the junction with Hanson Lane. 

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. 

