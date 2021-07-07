Wanted: Jack Hodgson

Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 21-year-old man who sometimes resides in Newton Abbot and the surrounding area, but also has links to Tiverton and East Devon.



Jack Hodgson, pictured, is wanted in connection with an investigation into a report of assault.



Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.



Hodgson is described as being a white male, around 6ft tall, and of slim build.



He has links to South Devon and East Devon.



Anyone who sees Hodgson is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately quoting reference CR/051857/21.



