Stay Safe Before, During and After Tonight's Big Match
Published
Police are urging football fans to enjoy themselves safely this evening as England prepare to face Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.
West Yorkshire Police experienced a significant increase in 999 call volumes on Saturday night (3rd July) compared to previous Saturdays – the same night England played Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Many calls were to report alcohol-related offences as well as reports of fighting.
read more
--- Note to readers: This message has been disseminated by West Yorkshire Police - please visit their official website for further information.